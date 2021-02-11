Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

