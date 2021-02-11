Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

