Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

