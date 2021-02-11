Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,092.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,836.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,669.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.