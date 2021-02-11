Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

