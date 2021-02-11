Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,950 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of AMC Networks worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

