Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,680,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $408,281,000 after purchasing an additional 91,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

