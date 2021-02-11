Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 214,261 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,261 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

