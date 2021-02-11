Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 14.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $101,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $402.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

