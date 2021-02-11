Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

