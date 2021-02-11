Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.