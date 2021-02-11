Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $453.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $460.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.38.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

