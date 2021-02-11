Clearbridge Focus Value ETF (BATS:CFCV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Clearbridge Focus Value ETF (BATS:CFCV) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Focus Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Focus Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.