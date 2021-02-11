Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $270,674.92 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24.

On Monday, November 30th, Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 236,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,045. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

