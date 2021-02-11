Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $270,674.92 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 11th, Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24.
- On Monday, November 30th, Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00.
NASDAQ CLFD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 236,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,045. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
