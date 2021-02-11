Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Down 70.5% in January

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 14th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

