Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 1%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 3,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

