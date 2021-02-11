CloakCoin Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $19,557.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00021962 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,586,046 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

