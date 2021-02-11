Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $31.00

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.55. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 825 shares changing hands.

Cloopen Group Company Profile (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

