Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $18,201.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01070781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.35 or 0.05347981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

