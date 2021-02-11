Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.09–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-593 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.58 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.02 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,010. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -230.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.