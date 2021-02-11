Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.03–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.08 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 5,237,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,010. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

