CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 6.5%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.24. 476,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 800,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

