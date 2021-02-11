CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $412.00, but opened at $391.00. CMC Markets shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 264,479 shares traded.

Specifically, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60). Also, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.63.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

