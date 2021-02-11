CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Up 254.0% in January

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMGO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,138,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

