CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Up 254.0% in January

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMGO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,138,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
