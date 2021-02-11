CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.04 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

