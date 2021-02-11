Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.42

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Amatil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

