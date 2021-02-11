Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Trading 3% Higher

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) shares were up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10). Approximately 1,151,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,488,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.87).

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

Get Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £945.30 million and a P/E ratio of 43.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 624.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.