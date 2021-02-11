Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.12

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.12 and traded as high as $115.43. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) shares last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 204,735 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200009 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

