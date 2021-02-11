Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $$72.37 on Thursday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

