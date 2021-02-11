Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $$72.37 on Thursday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.
About Cogeco
