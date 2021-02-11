Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 435.3% in January

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 435.3% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.