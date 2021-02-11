CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $61,609.29 and $4.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007481 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009703 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.