Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CFX opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.