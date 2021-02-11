Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Up 13%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shot up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.71 and last traded at $110.65. 298,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 67,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

