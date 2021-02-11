Colliers Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Electromed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 135.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 410.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

