Colliers Securities Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Neutral

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Radware stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

