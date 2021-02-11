Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Shares Down 5.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.60. 1,250,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,296,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

