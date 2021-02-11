Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 8.6%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 18,389,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,981,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.86.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

