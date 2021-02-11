Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.