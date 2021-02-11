Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 210,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.