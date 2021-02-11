Comerica Bank Acquires 16,741 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $128.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

