Comerica Bank Acquires 17,566 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

