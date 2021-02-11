Comerica Bank Acquires 1,866 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $392.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $397.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

