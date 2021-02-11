Comerica Bank Acquires 3,961 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,138,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

