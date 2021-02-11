Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

