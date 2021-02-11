Comerica Bank Buys 68,118 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $328,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.