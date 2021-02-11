Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.60% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLW opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.