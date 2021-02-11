Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Globus Medical by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 597,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.