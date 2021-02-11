Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SON opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

