Comerica Bank Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Comerica Bank grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

