Comerica Bank Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.36 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

